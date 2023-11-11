The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) and the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Buffalo (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 17.3% less often than South Alabama (21-11-0) last year.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 77.5 148.4 77.7 142.9 154.1 South Alabama 70.9 148.4 65.2 142.9 136.1

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulls put up 12.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Jaguars allowed (65.2).

When Buffalo totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 14-9 overall.

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 14-15-0 15-14-0 South Alabama 21-11-0 16-16-0

Buffalo vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo South Alabama 11-4 Home Record 10-4 3-9 Away Record 4-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

