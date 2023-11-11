Buffalo vs. South Alabama: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) and the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. South Alabama Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: Alumni Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Buffalo Betting Records & Stats
- Buffalo compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Buffalo (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 17.3% less often than South Alabama (21-11-0) last year.
Buffalo vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Buffalo
|77.5
|148.4
|77.7
|142.9
|154.1
|South Alabama
|70.9
|148.4
|65.2
|142.9
|136.1
Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulls put up 12.3 more points per game (77.5) than the Jaguars allowed (65.2).
- When Buffalo totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 12-8 against the spread and 14-9 overall.
Buffalo vs. South Alabama Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Buffalo
|14-15-0
|15-14-0
|South Alabama
|21-11-0
|16-16-0
Buffalo vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Buffalo
|South Alabama
|11-4
|Home Record
|10-4
|3-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.1
|74.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.9
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
