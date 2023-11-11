The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Canisius Stats Insights

The Golden Griffins' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bonnies gave up to their opponents (42.9%).

Last season, Canisius had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Bonnies ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Griffins ranked 142nd.

The Golden Griffins put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.7 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Canisius went 5-9.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

At home, Canisius averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.

At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).

At home, Canisius drained 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.3). Canisius' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).

