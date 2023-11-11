The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius Stats Insights

  • The Golden Griffins' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bonnies gave up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Last season, Canisius had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Bonnies ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Griffins ranked 142nd.
  • The Golden Griffins put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.7 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Canisius went 5-9.

Canisius Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Canisius averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.
  • At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
  • At home, Canisius drained 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.3). Canisius' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).

Canisius Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Syracuse L 89-77 JMA Wireless Dome
11/11/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
11/15/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
11/20/2023 D'Youville - Koessler Athletic Center

