How to Watch Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) go up against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Canisius Stats Insights
- The Golden Griffins' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bonnies gave up to their opponents (42.9%).
- Last season, Canisius had a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Bonnies ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Griffins ranked 142nd.
- The Golden Griffins put up an average of 70.4 points per game last year, just 2.7 more points than the 67.7 the Bonnies gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Canisius went 5-9.
Canisius Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Canisius averaged 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.9.
- At home, the Golden Griffins gave up 68.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
- At home, Canisius drained 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.3). Canisius' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (34.1%).
Canisius Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 89-77
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/20/2023
|D'Youville
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.