The Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) battle the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Reilly Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius matchup in this article.

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-13.5) 140.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-12.5) 140.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends (2022-23)

Canisius went 11-11-0 ATS last year.

The Golden Griffins covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Bonnies games.

