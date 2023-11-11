Saturday's contest at Reilly Center has the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) taking on the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-71 victory as our model heavily favors Saint Bonaventure.

The matchup has no set line.

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Olean, New York Venue: Reilly Center

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 83, Canisius 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-11.8)

Saint Bonaventure (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canisius Performance Insights

Offensively, Canisius posted 70.4 points per game (203rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 72.3 points per contest on defense (245th-ranked).

With 30.6 boards per game, the Golden Griffins were 251st in the nation. They ceded 32.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Last season Canisius ranked 88th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.3 per game.

The Golden Griffins committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

The Golden Griffins ranked 60th in the country with 8.5 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 151st with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

Canisius was 128th in the nation with 6.8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with a 36.6% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Canisius took 59.4% two-pointers (accounting for 66.6% of the team's baskets) and 40.6% from beyond the arc (33.4%).

