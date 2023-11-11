Saturday's contest between the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) and the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at Koessler Athletic Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 62-58, with Saint Francis (PA) securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Golden Griffins dropped their most recent outing 69-60 against Buffalo on Monday.

Canisius vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Canisius vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Francis (PA) 62, Canisius 58

Canisius Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Griffins were outscored by 6.8 points per game last season (posting 60.0 points per game, 274th in college basketball, while conceding 66.8 per outing, 243rd in college basketball) and had a -205 scoring differential.

Canisius put up 60.0 points per game in conference action last season, which was the same as its season average.

Offensively the Golden Griffins played better in home games last season, posting 62.3 points per game, compared to 59.1 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Canisius allowed 64.6 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 69.7.

