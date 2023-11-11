New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cayuga County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Cayuga County, New York? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cayuga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Charles O Dickerson High School at Moravia Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Vestal, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
