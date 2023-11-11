Our projection model predicts the Colgate Raiders will beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Colgate vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Colgate (-8.1) 51.5 Colgate 30, Lehigh 22

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Last year, four Mountain Hawks games hit the over.

Raiders vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colgate 21.4 36.0 22.3 31.0 21.0 38.5 Lehigh 17.9 28.6 15.3 26.5 20.0 30.2

