Saturday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (1-0) and the UMBC Retrievers (1-1) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Colgate securing the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Raiders won their last game 71-60 against Cornell on Tuesday.

Colgate vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Colgate vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 71, UMBC 69

Other Patriot Predictions

Colgate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders averaged 58.4 points per game last season (303rd in college basketball) while allowing 54.6 per outing (12th in college basketball). They had a +115 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Colgate averaged 1.8 fewer points in Patriot action (56.6) than overall (58.4).

At home, the Raiders scored 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 57.1.

At home, Colgate conceded 54.2 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 55.0.

