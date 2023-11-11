Patriot League opponents meet when the Colgate Raiders (4-5) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium.

With 36 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks ninth-worst in the FCS, Colgate has been forced to lean on their 89th-ranked offense (21.4 points per contest) to keep them in games. Lehigh ranks 24th-worst in points per game (17.9), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 79th in the FCS with 28.6 points ceded per contest.

Colgate vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hamilton, New York

Hamilton, New York Venue: Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium

Colgate vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Colgate Lehigh 298.9 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.9 (103rd) 471 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.6 (108th) 115.6 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.4 (105th) 183.3 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (84th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has 813 yards passing for Colgate, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Chris Gee has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 389 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Jaedon Henry has carried the ball 76 times for 260 yards (28.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Treyvhon Saunders' team-leading 651 yards as a receiver have come on 54 receptions (out of 47 targets) with three touchdowns.

Winston Moore has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 265 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brady Hutchison has compiled 23 receptions for 234 yards, an average of 26 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has recored 1,615 passing yards, or 179.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 49.8% of his passes and has tossed 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Luke Yoder is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 549 yards, or 61 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jack DiPietro has been given 43 carries and totaled 144 yards with one touchdown.

Mason Humphrey has racked up 317 receiving yards on 16 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Connor Kennedy has put together a 303-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 20 targets.

Geoffrey Jamiel's 34 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 254 yards (28.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

