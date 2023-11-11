The Columbia Lions (0-1) go up against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions shot 40.3% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes allowed to opponents.

In games Columbia shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 1-3 overall.

The Lions were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes ranked 266th.

Last year, the Lions recorded 67.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes allowed.

Columbia had a 2-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Columbia posted 5.4 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (65).

At home, the Lions surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in road games (79.5).

When playing at home, Columbia drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule