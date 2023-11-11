The Columbia Lions (0-1) go up against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions shot 40.3% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes allowed to opponents.
  • In games Columbia shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 1-3 overall.
  • The Lions were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes ranked 266th.
  • Last year, the Lions recorded 67.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes allowed.
  • Columbia had a 2-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Columbia posted 5.4 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (65).
  • At home, the Lions surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in road games (79.5).
  • When playing at home, Columbia drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Providence L 78-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/11/2023 Albany (NY) - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/12/2023 Bard - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/15/2023 SUNY-Delhi - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

