How to Watch Columbia vs. Albany (NY) on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbia Lions (0-1) go up against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 40.3% from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Great Danes allowed to opponents.
- In games Columbia shot better than 49.1% from the field, it went 1-3 overall.
- The Lions were the 248th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Great Danes ranked 266th.
- Last year, the Lions recorded 67.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.2 the Great Danes allowed.
- Columbia had a 2-4 record last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Columbia posted 5.4 more points per game (70.4) than it did in road games (65).
- At home, the Lions surrendered 7.2 fewer points per game (72.3) than in road games (79.5).
- When playing at home, Columbia drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31%).
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Providence
|L 78-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Bard
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|SUNY-Delhi
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
