The Columbia Lions (0-1) take the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Columbia vs. Albany (NY) matchup.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Columbia went 10-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Lions games.

Albany (NY) compiled an 8-16-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 17 of the Great Danes' games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.