Saturday's game between the Columbia Lions (0-1) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with Columbia coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 11.

The matchup has no set line.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 78, Albany (NY) 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Albany (NY)

Computer Predicted Spread: Columbia (-5.0)

Columbia (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Columbia Performance Insights

Columbia was 276th in college basketball in points scored (67.8 per game) and 324th in points conceded (75.8) last year.

The Lions were 248th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30.7) and -1-worst in rebounds conceded (36.0) last season.

With 11.7 assists per game last year, Columbia was 289th in the country.

Last year, the Lions were 125th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.8 per game) and 309th in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Columbia was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 128th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%) last year.

Last year, the Lions took 41.3% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 58.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.5% of the Lions' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.5% were 2-pointers.

