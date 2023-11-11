Our projection model predicts the Columbia Lions will beat the Brown Bears on Saturday, November 11 at 12:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Columbia vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-1.3) 44.9 Columbia 23, Brown 22

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Lions games.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears put together a 4-5-1 ATS record last season.

A total of four of Bears games last season hit the over.

Lions vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 14.1 18.4 21.8 14.5 6.5 22.3 Brown 27.6 29.8 29.3 29.3 26.0 30.3

