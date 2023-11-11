The Columbia Lions (0-1) meet the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Game Information

Columbia Top Players (2022-23)

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Avery Brown: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zinou Bedri: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kenny Noland: 6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Blair Thompson: 6.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Albany (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jonathan Beagle: 12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Sarju Patel: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Kquan Davis: 8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Aaron Reddish: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Columbia Rank Columbia AVG Albany (NY) AVG Albany (NY) Rank 276th 67.8 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 75.2 316th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 30.2 266th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 125th 7.8 3pt Made 7.6 149th 289th 11.7 Assists 11.7 289th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 12.3 224th

