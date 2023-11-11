The Columbia Lions (0-1) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

7:00 PM ET

New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Columbia Betting Records & Stats

Columbia compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Columbia put together a 10-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-16-0 mark of Albany (NY).

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Columbia 67.8 135.1 75.8 151 142 Albany (NY) 67.3 135.1 75.2 151 137.5

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Lions put up were 7.4 fewer points than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).

Columbia went 2-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Columbia 10-13-0 11-12-0 Albany (NY) 8-16-0 17-7-0

Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Columbia Albany (NY) 6-9 Home Record 5-6 1-13 Away Record 2-16 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 65 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

