Columbia vs. Albany (NY): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Columbia Lions (0-1) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Columbia Betting Records & Stats
- Columbia compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Columbia put together a 10-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-16-0 mark of Albany (NY).
Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Columbia
|67.8
|135.1
|75.8
|151
|142
|Albany (NY)
|67.3
|135.1
|75.2
|151
|137.5
Additional Columbia Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Lions put up were 7.4 fewer points than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).
- Columbia went 2-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Columbia
|10-13-0
|11-12-0
|Albany (NY)
|8-16-0
|17-7-0
Columbia vs. Albany (NY) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Columbia
|Albany (NY)
|6-9
|Home Record
|5-6
|1-13
|Away Record
|2-16
|4-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-6-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|65
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-4-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
