Ivy League opponents meet when the Columbia Lions (2-6) and the Brown Bears (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium.

Columbia has struggled offensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FCS (14.1 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks ninth-best, giving up just 18.4 points per game. Brown ranks 28th with 405.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 102nd with 404.3 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Columbia vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Columbia vs. Brown Key Statistics

Columbia Brown 255.1 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.1 (60th) 312.5 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.3 (68th) 119.1 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.8 (118th) 136 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.4 (4th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Joe Green has racked up 574 yards (71.8 ypg) on 65-of-113 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Joey Giorgi has 527 rushing yards on 119 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 86 yards (10.8 per game) on 13 catches with one touchdown.

Malcolm Terry II has carried the ball 57 times for 245 yards (30.6 per game).

JJ Jenkins' leads his squad with 424 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Edan Stagg has caught 19 passes for 137 yards (17.1 yards per game) this year.

Brown Stats Leaders

Jake Willcox has put up 2,434 passing yards, or 304.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes and has recorded 15 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 14.4 rushing yards per game.

Stockton Owen is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 276 yards, or 34.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well. Owen has also chipped in with 20 catches for 147 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ian Franzoni has taken 48 carries and totaled 169 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 204 yards through the air .

Wes Rockett has racked up 660 receiving yards on 52 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Graham Walker has 37 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 404 yards (50.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Mark Mahoney has racked up 327 reciving yards (40.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

