When the Dartmouth Big Green square off against the Cornell Big Red at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Big Green will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Dartmouth (-10.4) 42.1 Dartmouth 26, Cornell 16

Week 11 Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

Last year, four Big Red games hit the over.

Dartmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Big Green put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Big Green games.

Big Red vs. Big Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dartmouth 20.5 20.8 25.3 19.5 15.8 22.0 Cornell 19.3 23.6 19.3 21.0 19.3 26.3

