How to Watch Cornell vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (2-0) go up against the Fordham Rams (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red's 47.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.0 percentage points higher than the Rams had given up to their opponents (42.0%).
- Last season, Cornell had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.0% from the field.
- The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.
- The Big Red put up an average of 81.7 points per game last year, 14.1 more points than the 67.6 the Rams gave up.
- Cornell went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.6 points.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison
- Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (80.6) last season.
- At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
- At home, Cornell drained 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Lehigh
|W 84-78
|Stabler Arena
|11/8/2023
|Morrisville State
|W 107-86
|Newman Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
