The Cornell Big Red (2-0) go up against the Fordham Rams (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red's 47.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.0 percentage points higher than the Rams had given up to their opponents (42.0%).

Last season, Cornell had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.0% from the field.

The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.

The Big Red put up an average of 81.7 points per game last year, 14.1 more points than the 67.6 the Rams gave up.

Cornell went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.6 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (80.6) last season.

At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.

At home, Cornell drained 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule