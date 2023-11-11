The Cornell Big Red (2-0) go up against the Fordham Rams (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red's 47.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.0 percentage points higher than the Rams had given up to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Last season, Cornell had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.0% from the field.
  • The Big Red were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.
  • The Big Red put up an average of 81.7 points per game last year, 14.1 more points than the 67.6 the Rams gave up.
  • Cornell went 17-6 last season when it scored more than 67.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell Home & Away Comparison

  • Cornell scored more points at home (84.5 per game) than away (80.6) last season.
  • At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 80.8.
  • At home, Cornell drained 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (10.6). Cornell's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Lehigh W 84-78 Stabler Arena
11/8/2023 Morrisville State W 107-86 Newman Arena
11/11/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/15/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/19/2023 CSU Fullerton - Flagler Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.