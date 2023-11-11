The Cornell Big Red (2-0) battle the Fordham Rams (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fordham vs. Cornell matchup.

Cornell vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell vs. Fordham Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cornell won 10 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Big Red covered the spread four times last year (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Fordham put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Rams games went over the point total 18 out of 32 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.