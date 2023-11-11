Saturday's game at Rose Hill Gymnasium has the Cornell Big Red (2-0) squaring off against the Fordham Rams (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-72 victory for Cornell, so expect a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 74, Fordham 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-2.0)

Cornell (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell Performance Insights

Cornell was led by its offense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by scoring 81.7 points per game. It ranked 327th in college basketball in points allowed (76.0 per contest).

Last season the Big Red grabbed 30.6 boards per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

With 17.3 assists per game, Cornell was sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

With 15.1 forced turnovers per game, the Big Red were 21st-best in college basketball. They ranked 189th in college basketball by committing 11.9 turnovers per contest.

The Big Red ranked top-25 last season in three-point shooting, second-best in college basketball with 10.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Cornell gave up 8.3 treys per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.5% three-point percentage (288th-ranked).

Cornell took 51.2% two-pointers and 48.8% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 63.2% were two-pointers and 36.8% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.