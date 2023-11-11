Saturday's game at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) squaring off against the Cornell Big Red (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-66 win as our model heavily favors Southern Illinois.

The Big Red's last outing was a 71-60 loss to Colgate on Tuesday.

Cornell vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Cornell vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 77, Cornell 66

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Red were outscored by 4.6 points per game last season with a -125 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.6 points per game (302nd in college basketball) and gave up 63.2 per contest (145th in college basketball).

Cornell scored fewer points in conference action (55.3 per game) than overall (58.6).

At home, the Big Red averaged 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 57.2.

In 2022-23, Cornell gave up 2.2 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (64.3).

