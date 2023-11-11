The Dartmouth Big Green (4-4) hit the road for an Ivy League battle against the Cornell Big Red (3-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Field.

Dartmouth ranks 93rd in scoring offense (20.5 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (20.8 points allowed per game) this year. Cornell is accumulating 19.3 points per contest on offense this season (97th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.6 points per game (38th-ranked) on defense.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Hanover, New Hampshire

Hanover, New Hampshire Venue: Memorial Field

Cornell vs. Dartmouth Key Statistics

Cornell Dartmouth 375.9 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316 (110th) 337.8 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.4 (11th) 115 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (65th) 260.9 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.8 (92nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 1,970 yards on 191-of-296 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 360 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has run for 163 yards across 35 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 555 (69.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Doryn Smith has caught 32 passes and compiled 319 receiving yards (39.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Davon Kiser's 20 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 278 yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Dartmouth Stats Leaders

Dylan Cadwallader has 582 yards passing for Dartmouth, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Nick Howard has 412 rushing yards on 106 carries with seven touchdowns.

Q Jones has been handed the ball 102 times this year and racked up 402 yards (50.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's team-high 531 yards as a receiver have come on 42 receptions (out of 35 targets) with two touchdowns.

Daniel Haughton has caught 19 passes while averaging 21.8 yards per game.

Isaac Boston has hauled in 15 receptions for 164 yards, an average of 20.5 yards per game.

