The Fordham Rams (1-0) will play the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Fordham Game Information

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

Fordham Top Players (2022-23)

Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cornell vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 81.7 9th 99th 67.6 Points Allowed 76 327th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 30.6 251st 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 204th 12.7 Assists 17.3 6th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.9 189th

