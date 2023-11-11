Cornell vs. Fordham November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (1-0) will play the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Cornell Top Players (2022-23)
- Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Chris Manon: 11 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Fordham Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalid Moore: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Quisenberry: 16.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdou Tsimbila: 5.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
Cornell vs. Fordham Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|81.7
|9th
|99th
|67.6
|Points Allowed
|76
|327th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
