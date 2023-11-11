The Fordham Rams (1-0) host the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at Rose Hill Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Cornell vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Big Red Betting Records & Stats

In Cornell's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

The Big Red had 10 wins in 28 games against the spread last season.

Fordham (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 9.9% more often than Cornell (10-9-0) last season.

Cornell vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 72.0 153.7 67.6 143.6 137.9 Cornell 81.7 153.7 76.0 143.6 151.6

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red scored an average of 81.7 points per game last year, 14.1 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.

Cornell went 10-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 67.6 points last season.

Cornell vs. Fordham Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 20-12-0 18-14-0 Cornell 10-9-0 10-9-0

Cornell vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham Cornell 18-2 Home Record 11-2 6-5 Away Record 6-8 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.6 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.