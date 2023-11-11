Cornell vs. Fordham: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Fordham Rams (1-0) host the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at Rose Hill Gymnasium on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Cornell vs. Fordham Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bronx, New York
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Big Red Betting Records & Stats
- In Cornell's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.
- The Big Red had 10 wins in 28 games against the spread last season.
- Fordham (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 9.9% more often than Cornell (10-9-0) last season.
Cornell vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fordham
|72.0
|153.7
|67.6
|143.6
|137.9
|Cornell
|81.7
|153.7
|76.0
|143.6
|151.6
Additional Cornell Insights & Trends
- The Big Red scored an average of 81.7 points per game last year, 14.1 more points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed.
- Cornell went 10-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 67.6 points last season.
Cornell vs. Fordham Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fordham
|20-12-0
|18-14-0
|Cornell
|10-9-0
|10-9-0
Cornell vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fordham
|Cornell
|18-2
|Home Record
|11-2
|6-5
|Away Record
|6-8
|13-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|74.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|80.6
|11-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
