Doug Ghim enters play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Ghim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards
Ghim Odds to Win: +2500

Doug Ghim Insights

Ghim has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Ghim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -9 276 0 14 0 0 $1.4M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Ghim's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 14th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Ghim missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Ghim will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,321 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.83-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

Ghim shot better than 91% of the golfers at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Ghim carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Ghim had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Ghim's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.1.

In that most recent tournament, Ghim had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Ghim finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 6.7.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ghim finished without one.

