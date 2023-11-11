The Lafayette Leopards should come out on top in their matchup against the Fordham Rams at 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Fordham vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-11.8) 54.1 Lafayette 33, Fordham 21

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Rams have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Out of theRams' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards went 4-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Leopards games.

Rams vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lafayette 28.1 23.0 35.5 20.5 22.2 25.0 Fordham 33.9 25.2 40.4 24.2 25.8 26.5

