The Lafayette Leopards (7-2) and the Fordham Rams (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fisher Stadium in a clash of Patriot League opponents.

Lafayette is totaling 28.1 points per game on offense (42nd in the FCS), and ranks 34th defensively with 23 points allowed per game. Fordham's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks eighth-best in the FCS with 449.9 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 385.2 total yards per game, which ranks 88th.

Fordham vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Fisher Stadium

Fordham vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Fordham Lafayette 449.9 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.7 (63rd) 385.2 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (60th) 166 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192 (20th) 283.9 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.7 (100th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes leads Fordham with 2,523 yards on 196-of-303 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 100 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 81 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Julius Loughride has run the ball 177 times for 1,041 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Jamell James has totaled 138 yards on 19 carries with one touchdown.

M.J. Wright has racked up 799 receiving yards on 51 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Garrett Cody has racked up 727 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Mekai Felton's 49 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 440 yards and seven touchdowns.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has racked up 1,451 yards (161.2 ypg) on 125-of-192 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 149 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jamar Curtis, has carried the ball 147 times for 962 yards (106.9 per game), scoring eight times.

Troy Bruce has been handed the ball 46 times this year and racked up 298 yards (33.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Elijah Steward's 478 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Carson Persing has hauled in 27 passes while averaging 29.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Chris Carasia has compiled 22 catches for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

