New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school football competition in Herkimer County, New York is happening this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Herkimer County, New York High School Football Games This Week
West Canada Valley Senior High School at Frankfort-Schuyler Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- Conference: Center State 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Markham Senior High School at Dolgeville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.