NEC foes meet when the LIU Post Pioneers (3-6) and the Wagner Seahawks (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

LIU Post ranks 24th-worst in total offense (294 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 70th with 360.7 yards allowed per game. Wagner's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 286.8 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 79th with 370.8 total yards allowed per contest.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

LIU Post vs. Wagner Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

LIU Post vs. Wagner Key Statistics

LIU Post Wagner 294 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.8 (108th) 360.7 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (81st) 165.8 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (81st) 128.2 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.9 (103rd) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Chris Howell has 678 yards passing for LIU Post, completing 51.4% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 178 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 52 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Davon Wells has racked up 319 rushing yards on 39 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 254 yards (28.2 per game) on 20 catches with two touchdowns.

Pat Bowen has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 316 yards (35.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Owen Glascoe has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 189 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has a total of 179 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes.

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has put up 1,352 passing yards, or 150.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Zachary Palmer-Smith, has carried the ball 109 times for 511 yards (56.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Rickey Spruill has racked up 93 carries and totaled 438 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylen Bonelli's 457 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 catches on 27 targets with three touchdowns.

Trevor Shorter has 16 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 235 yards (26.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Mark Didio's 29 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 204 yards.

