In the matchup between the LIU Post Pioneers and Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Pioneers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

LIU Post vs. Wagner Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction LIU Post (-6.8) 43.9 LIU Post 25, Wagner 19

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Pioneers games went over the point total.

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five Seahawks games hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 16.0 26.2 17.0 27.7 15.5 25.5 Wagner 14.4 28.7 21.8 23.8 8.6 32.6

