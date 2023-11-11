Lucas Glover is in the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from November 9-11. The par-71 course spans 6,828 yards and the purse available is $6,500,000.00.

Looking to bet on Glover at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

+2500

Lucas Glover Insights

Glover has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in eight of his last 20 rounds played.

Glover has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

In his past five appearances, Glover has finished atop the leaderboard twice.

In his past five appearances, Glover has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Glover will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 28 -10 275 2 14 4 5 $6.9M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Glover last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 63rd.

Port Royal Golf Course will play at 6,828 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,009.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Glover will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover finished in the 21st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.9 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Glover shot better than 42% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Glover recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Glover had five bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Glover's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were more than the field average (7.1).

In that most recent tournament, Glover had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Glover finished the World Wide Technology Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Glover recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

