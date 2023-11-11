When the Marist Red Foxes square off against the Dayton Flyers at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Red Foxes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Marist vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Marist (-7.5) 43.9 Marist 26, Dayton 18

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread last year.

The Red Foxes and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total three times in Flyers games.

Red Foxes vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 21.6 28.2 31 24.2 9.8 33.3 Marist 18.2 28.1 22 24.8 15.2 30.8

