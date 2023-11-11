Saturday's contest features the Pennsylvania Quakers (0-0) and the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) clashing at Palestra in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-52 victory for heavily favored Pennsylvania according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Red Foxes' last contest on Thursday ended in a 76-68 victory over Army.

Marist vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Marist vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 69, Marist 52

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Foxes averaged 57.6 points per game last season (316th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball). They had a -134 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Marist scored more in conference action (59.0 points per game) than overall (57.6).

The Red Foxes scored 52.8 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 away.

Marist allowed fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.

