The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) play the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist Stats Insights

The Red Foxes' 41.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Retrievers given up to their opponents (45.2%).

Marist compiled a 6-1 straight up record in games it shot over 45.2% from the field.

The Red Foxes were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Retrievers finished 231st.

The Red Foxes averaged 8.9 fewer points per game last year (63.9) than the Retrievers gave up (72.8).

Marist put together a 4-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.8 points.

Marist Home & Away Comparison

Marist put up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (64.4) last season.

The Red Foxes allowed fewer points at home (67.7 per game) than away (67.8) last season.

Marist sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.4%) than away (33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule