The UMBC Retrievers (0-1) take the court against the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UMBC vs. Marist matchup in this article.

Marist vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

ESPN+

Marist vs. UMBC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Marist vs. UMBC Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marist compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record last year.

The Red Foxes were an underdog by 2.5 points or more 16 times last year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

UMBC covered 14 times in 25 chances against the spread last season.

Retrievers games hit the over 11 out of 25 times last season.

