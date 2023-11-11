Saturday's game between the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) and the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-68, heavily favoring Marist to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 11.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Marist vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Marist vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 88, UMBC 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-20.3)

Marist (-20.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

Marist Performance Insights

While Marist ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 63.9 (19th-worst), it ranked 73rd in college basketball with 66.7 points allowed per contest.

With 31.3 rebounds per game, the Red Foxes ranked 210th in college basketball. They gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

Marist ranked 333rd in college basketball with 10.8 assists per contest.

With 11.1 turnovers per game, the Red Foxes ranked 104th in the country. They forced 10.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

With 7.7 three-pointers per game, the Red Foxes ranked 134th in the nation. They owned a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

Marist surrendered 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.0% three-point percentage (264th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Marist took 57.6% two-pointers (accounting for 66% of the team's buckets) and 42.4% from beyond the arc (34%).

