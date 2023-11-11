Pioneer League foes meet when the Dayton Flyers (2-7) and the Marist Red Foxes (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton is totaling 21.6 points per game on offense (86th in the FCS), and ranks 77th on the other side of the ball with 28.2 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Marist ranks 102nd in the FCS (18.2 points per game), and it is 76th on defense (28.1 points allowed per game).

Marist vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Dayton, Ohio

Venue: Welcome Stadium

Marist vs. Dayton Key Statistics

Marist Dayton 287.7 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.2 (84th) 353.2 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.8 (6th) 99.1 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.4 (42nd) 188.6 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.8 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi leads Marist with 1,511 yards on 140-of-263 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has run for 575 yards on 137 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Tristan Shannon has 14 receptions for 135 yards (15 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 64 times for 213 yards and two scores.

Matt Stianche paces his team with 602 receiving yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns.

Will Downes has caught 19 passes and compiled 208 receiving yards (23.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has 775 passing yards for Dayton, completing 56.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Michael Neel, has carried the ball 138 times for 613 yards (68.1 per game), scoring four times.

Cole Dow has carried the ball 69 times for 312 yards (34.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's leads his squad with 294 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 receptions (out of 27 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Derek Willits has caught 20 passes for 231 yards (25.7 yards per game) this year.

Jake Coleman has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 19 grabs for 214 yards, an average of 23.8 yards per contest.

