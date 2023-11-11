The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. UMBC Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Craig Beaudion: 8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marist vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 63.9 340th 261st 72.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 104th 8 3pt Made 7.7 134th 88th 14.3 Assists 10.8 333rd 15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

