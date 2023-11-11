Marist vs. UMBC November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Marist vs. UMBC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marist Top Players (2022-23)
- Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMBC Top Players (2022-23)
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Craig Beaudion: 8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marist vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Marist AVG
|Marist Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|63.9
|340th
|261st
|72.8
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|15th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.