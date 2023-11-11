The Marist Red Foxes (1-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This contest will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. UMBC Game Information

Marist Top Players (2022-23)

  • Patrick Gardner: 19.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Harris: 8.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Stephane Ingo: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

UMBC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 8.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Boonyasith: 10.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tra'Von Fagan: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colton Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Craig Beaudion: 8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marist vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Marist AVG Marist Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 63.9 340th
261st 72.8 Points Allowed 66.7 73rd
210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.3 210th
231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
104th 8 3pt Made 7.7 134th
88th 14.3 Assists 10.8 333rd
15th 9.5 Turnovers 11.1 104th

