The UMBC Retrievers (0-1) and the Marist Red Foxes (1-0) take the floor at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marist vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Foxes Betting Records & Stats

Marist and its opponent combined to go over the point total 15 out of 23 times last season.

The Red Foxes had 12 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

UMBC (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 56% of the time, 3.8% more often than Marist (12-11-0) last season.

Marist vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMBC 74.3 138.2 72.8 139.5 147.2 Marist 63.9 138.2 66.7 139.5 130.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The Red Foxes scored an average of 63.9 points per game last year, 8.9 fewer points than the 72.8 the Retrievers allowed.

Marist put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marist vs. UMBC Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMBC 14-11-0 11-14-0 Marist 12-11-0 15-8-0

Marist vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMBC Marist 13-4 Home Record 5-10 5-10 Away Record 4-9 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.4 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.