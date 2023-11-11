The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) take the court against the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • Niagara had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 220th.
  • Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles scored were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
  • When Niagara put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 7-1.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

  • Niagara scored 69.7 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Purple Eagles allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than in road games (67).
  • At home, Niagara made 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Notre Dame L 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Bucknell - Gallagher Center
11/17/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/18/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena

