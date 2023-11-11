The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) take the court against the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Niagara had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 220th.

Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles scored were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).

When Niagara put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 7-1.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

Niagara scored 69.7 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Purple Eagles allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than in road games (67).

At home, Niagara made 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (30.9%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule