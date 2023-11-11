How to Watch Niagara vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) take the court against the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles made 44.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bison allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Niagara had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles were the 328th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bison finished 220th.
- Last year, the 65 points per game the Purple Eagles scored were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- When Niagara put up more than 68.5 points last season, it went 7-1.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison
- Niagara scored 69.7 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 60.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Purple Eagles allowed 2.1 fewer points per game (64.9) than in road games (67).
- At home, Niagara made 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (30.9%).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Gallagher Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
