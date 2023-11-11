The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) take the court against the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Niagara vs. Bucknell matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Bucknell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Bucknell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Niagara went 11-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 12 Purple Eagles games hit the over.

Bucknell compiled a 12-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, 10 of the Bison's games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.