Saturday's game at Gallagher Center has the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) matching up with the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on November 11. Our computer prediction projects a 71-64 win for Niagara, who are favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Niagara vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 71, Bucknell 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Bucknell

Computer Predicted Spread: Niagara (-6.7)

Niagara (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 135.5

Niagara Performance Insights

On offense, Niagara was the 333rd-ranked team in the nation (65.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 55th (65.9 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Purple Eagles were 328th in the nation in rebounds (28.5 per game) and 43rd in rebounds conceded (28.7).

Last season Niagara was ranked 331st in college basketball in assists with 10.9 per game.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc last year, the Purple Eagles were 288th and 168th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Niagara was 28th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (5.9 per game) and 303rd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.8%).

Last season, the Purple Eagles took 34.7% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 65.3% from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of the Purple Eagles' buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.4% were 2-pointers.

