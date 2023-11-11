Saturday's contest between the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-0) and Duquesne Dukes (0-1) going head to head at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Purple Eagles won their most recent game 75-51 against Saint Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Niagara vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 66, Duquesne 58

Other MAAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Eagles had a +17 scoring differential last season, putting up 65.8 points per game (163rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.2 (201st in college basketball).

With 69.4 points per game in MAAC games, Niagara averaged 3.6 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.8 PPG).

The Purple Eagles posted 67.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.3 more points than they averaged on the road (65.0).

Niagara gave up 64.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.