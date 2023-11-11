The Bucknell Bison (0-2) play the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gallagher Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Top Players (2022-23)

Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Niagara Rank Niagara AVG Bucknell AVG Bucknell Rank 333rd 65 Points Scored 67.5 286th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 68.5 127th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 31.2 220th 297th 7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 331st 10.9 Assists 13.4 150th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.