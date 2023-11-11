Niagara vs. Bucknell November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (0-2) play the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gallagher Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Niagara Top Players (2022-23)
- Noah Thomasson: 19.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Gray: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Iorio: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- David Mitchell: 4.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bucknell Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Timmerman: 11.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xander Rice: 14.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Screen: 11.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jack Forrest: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elvin Edmonds IV: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Niagara vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Niagara Rank
|Niagara AVG
|Bucknell AVG
|Bucknell Rank
|333rd
|65
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|68.5
|127th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|297th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|331st
|10.9
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
