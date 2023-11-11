Niagara vs. Bucknell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) host the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at Gallagher Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Niagara vs. Bucknell Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Lewiston, New York
- Venue: Gallagher Center
Niagara Betting Records & Stats
- Niagara went 11-11-0 ATS last season.
- Bucknell (12-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.8% less often than Niagara (11-11-0) last season.
Niagara vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Niagara
|65.0
|132.5
|65.9
|134.4
|129.8
|Bucknell
|67.5
|132.5
|68.5
|134.4
|137.1
Additional Niagara Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Purple Eagles scored only 3.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Bison gave up (68.5).
- When Niagara scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Niagara vs. Bucknell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Niagara
|11-11-0
|12-10-0
|Bucknell
|12-14-0
|10-16-0
Niagara vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Niagara
|Bucknell
|9-4
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-10
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|69.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.8
|60.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-9-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
