The Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) host the Bucknell Bison (0-2) at Gallagher Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Niagara vs. Bucknell Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewiston, New York

Lewiston, New York Venue: Gallagher Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara Betting Records & Stats

Niagara went 11-11-0 ATS last season.

Bucknell (12-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.8% less often than Niagara (11-11-0) last season.

Niagara vs. Bucknell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Niagara 65.0 132.5 65.9 134.4 129.8 Bucknell 67.5 132.5 68.5 134.4 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

Last year, the Purple Eagles scored only 3.5 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Bison gave up (68.5).

When Niagara scored more than 68.5 points last season, it went 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Niagara vs. Bucknell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Niagara 11-11-0 12-10-0 Bucknell 12-14-0 10-16-0

Niagara vs. Bucknell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Niagara Bucknell 9-4 Home Record 7-7 4-10 Away Record 3-13 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.8 60.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.