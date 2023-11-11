Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York will host the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7) as they square off against the Syracuse Orange (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 24, Pittsburgh 23

Syracuse 24, Pittsburgh 23 Pittsburgh is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Panthers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

Syracuse has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Orange have been at least a +125 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+3)



Syracuse (+3) Pittsburgh has covered the spread two times in 2023.

Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in eight games this year.

The Orange have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37.5)



Over (37.5) Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 37.5 points three times this season.

This season, seven of Syracuse's games have finished with a combined score higher than 37.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 45.3 points per game, 7.8 points more than the point total of 37.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Pittsburgh

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 47 45.5 Implied Total AVG 29 30.5 27.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 52.5 54.3 Implied Total AVG 31.9 32.5 31.3 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.