The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bonnies had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Golden Griffins' opponents made.
  • In games Saint Bonaventure shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.
  • The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Griffins finished 251st.
  • Last year, the Bonnies recorded 5.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).
  • When Saint Bonaventure put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 5-2.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Bonnies surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (70.5).
  • Saint Bonaventure averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Longwood W 73-69 Reilly Center
11/11/2023 Canisius - Reilly Center
11/16/2023 Oklahoma State - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Bucknell - Reilly Center

