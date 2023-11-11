The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

Last season, the Bonnies had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Golden Griffins' opponents made.

In games Saint Bonaventure shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.

The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Griffins finished 251st.

Last year, the Bonnies recorded 5.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).

When Saint Bonaventure put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 5-2.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison

Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Bonnies surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (70.5).

Saint Bonaventure averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule