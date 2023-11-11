How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bonnies had a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.8% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Golden Griffins' opponents made.
- In games Saint Bonaventure shot higher than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-3 overall.
- The Bonnies were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Griffins finished 251st.
- Last year, the Bonnies recorded 5.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than the Golden Griffins allowed (72.3).
- When Saint Bonaventure put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 5-2.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Bonaventure averaged 72.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bonnies surrendered 4.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than when playing on the road (70.5).
- Saint Bonaventure averaged 8.2 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 5.5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 31.4% three-point percentage).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Longwood
|W 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Reilly Center
|11/16/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Reilly Center
