The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) hit the court against the Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Canisius Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-13.5) 140.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-12.5) 140.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure covered 16 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Bonnies games.

Canisius compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 13 of the Golden Griffins' games last year went over the point total.

