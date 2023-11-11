Saturday's game between the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) and Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) going head to head at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 83-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Saint Bonaventure, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 11.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 83, Canisius 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-11.8)

Saint Bonaventure (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

Last year, Saint Bonaventure was 306th in the country on offense (66.8 points scored per game) and 102nd on defense (67.7 points conceded).

At 29.8 rebounds per game and 31.8 rebounds conceded, the Bonnies were 288th and 222nd in college basketball, respectively, last year.

At 11.9 assists per game last season, Saint Bonaventure was 274th in the country.

The Bonnies were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last season.

Last year, Saint Bonaventure was 46th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.1 per game) and fifth-best in defensive 3-point percentage (28.7%).

Saint Bonaventure attempted 63.8% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.6% of Saint Bonaventure's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.4% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.