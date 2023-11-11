Saturday's contest between the Robert Morris Colonials (1-0) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (0-1) at Reilly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-44, heavily favoring Robert Morris to take home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Bonnies suffered a 75-51 loss to Niagara.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 74, Saint Bonaventure 44

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bonnies' -494 scoring differential last season (outscored by 15.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 52.0 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Saint Bonaventure's offense was less productive in A-10 games last year, tallying 51.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 52.0 PPG.

Offensively the Bonnies played better in home games last year, scoring 55.1 points per game, compared to 48.4 per game when playing on the road.

Saint Bonaventure gave up 65.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.0 fewer points than it allowed in road games (68.7).

